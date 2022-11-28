Prince William, Kate Middleton Not Planning to See Prince Harry, Meghan Markle During US Trip, Source Says

Prince William and Kate Middleton are returning to the U.S., but likely won't be reunited with their family. A source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales tells ET that the couple has no plans to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their upcoming visit stateside.

William and Kate are heading to Boston, Massachusetts, for the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, while the California-based Sussexes will head to the same region the following week when they visit New York, according to the source.

The news that the two royal couples won't cross paths in the U.S. comes after royal expert Katie Nicholl's October interview with ET, in which discussed the ongoing rift between the brothers.

"Everyone wants to see a repair in the rift because it doesn't do anyone any good to have this rift in the heart of the House of Windsor... [but] William simply cannot forgive Harry. Not just for leaving, but for how he left," Nicholl said of Harry and Meghan's decision to stop serving as senior members of the royal family.

Now, almost three months later, a source tells ET that William and Kate are both excited for their first international trip since taking on their news roles as Prince and Princess of Wales. The source adds that, while the couple appreciates the history associated to their titles, they understandably want to look to the future and pave their own paths.

William and Kate hope to do just that with their three day-long Boston visit, which was extended because the couple was keen to spend additional time in the city to meet the local community as well as see and hear some of the incredible work being done around climate change and the environment in Boston.

The trip will end with the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at MGM Music Hall, which William launched to create a sense of urgent optimism about what we can all do to combat climate change.