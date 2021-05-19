Princess Beatrice Is Pregnant With Her First Child With Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice is expecting a royal baby! The 32-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson announced on Wednesday through Buckingham Palace that she is pregnant with her first child.

Beatrice tied the knot with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, last July in a private ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor in England.

Beatrice revealed that she is due this fall, shortly after the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child, who is expected this summer.

"The queen has been informed and both families are delighted by the news," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, welcomed her son, August, back in February. Beatrice's baby will become Queen Elizabeth II's twelfth great grandchild.

Edoardo is already dad to son Christopher. Back in March, Beatrice opened up about her new role as a stepmother.

"This year, I had the great honor to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favorite stories at bedtime," she wrote in The Evening Standard. "I have dyslexia and as such reading has never been my strongest talent, however, having a little more time to take a moment to really get into stories has been a gift I am happy to have shared with lockdown life."