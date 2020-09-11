Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Shares Rare Photo of Her as a Child

Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, is remembering the late royal with a sweet throwback photo, over 23 years after she died in a tragic car accident in Paris, France.

Over the weekend, Spencer, 56, posted a pic of himself and his older sister from their childhood on Twitter. In the shot, Diana is wearing a pink-and-white striped dress and matching pink shoes with white socks, while her little brother is sporting high-waisted royal blue shorts and a polo shirt.

Back in September, Spencer opened up to The Sunday Times about his and Diana's struggles as children.

"My mother left home when I was two and I was sent to boarding school at eight, so I had quite a ruptured childhood emotionally," he told the British newspaper, noting that he and Diana were the two youngest of their siblings. "So she and I were very much in it together and I did talk to her about it."

He also talked about the impact of their mother leaving when Diana was young.

"While she was packing her stuff to leave, she promised Diana [then aged five] she’d come back to see her," Spencer wrote. "Diana used to wait on the doorstep for her, but she never came. She could hear me crying down the corridor but was too scared of the dark to come to me."

Diana's story will also be told on the upcoming season of The Crown, which premieres Nov. 15. Actress Emma Corrin opened up to ET last month about her transformation into the Princess of Wales. This season will cover her famous wedding to Prince Charles.

"I was sitting in front of a mirror and there was a picture of her behind me for reference," Corrin recalled. "I remember tilting my head the same way during the wig fitting and everyone going, 'Ooo.'"