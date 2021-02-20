Princess Eugenie Reveals Newborn Son's Unique Name and Stunning Portraits

Princess Eugenie is honoring her family with her newborn son's name! The 30-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson welcomed her first child, a baby boy, last week. On Saturday morning, Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, shared the first portraits with their son as well as his unique name on Instagram.

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.. 💙💙💙⁣," Eugenie wrote on her post. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣"

⁣Eugenie also praised her "wonderful midwife," who took the photos of the new family.

"Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy," she wrote.

In the images, little August is wrapped in a blue swaddle with a matching hat. His proud father is wearing a zip-up sweater of the same color. Eugenie is wearing a white turtleneck dress with a khaki-colored jacket and a beautiful mustard yellow velvet headband.

Princess Eugenie/Instagram Stories

Eugenie also shared some background on August's name in her Instagram Stories, writing, "On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers."

Eugenie's grandfather, Prince Philip, is currently in the hospital in London at the advice of his doctor.

A royal source previously told ET that following a consultation with his doctor, the Duke of Edinburgh "is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week."

"The doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits," the source added.