Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Daughter Lisa Marie's Death

Priscilla Presley made her first public appearance in nearly two months on Tuesday, when she came out to show her support for the animated Netflix series, Agent Elvis.

Priscilla walked the red carpet at the show's premiere, held at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, and posed for photos in front of posters for the series -- which she co-created and lent her voice to.

The appearance marked her first since the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on January 12 -- which came just two days after Priscilla and Lisa Marie both attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The show, Agent Elvis, stars the vocal talent of Matthew McConaughey as the King of Rock and Roll, after he is recruited by a secret government agency to battle the forces of darkness converging on America.

The comedy series also stars Kaitlin Olson, Don Cheadle, Johnny Knoxville, Tom Kenny, Jason Mantzoukas and Niecy Nash-Betts. Meanwhile, Priscilla voices a fictionalized version of herself.

After the premiere, Priscilla joined fellow co-creator John Eddie and showrunner Mike Arnold for a Q&A, and explained that she wanted to do the show as a way of "introducing Elvis to the youth today, wondering why he was so famous and to see him as a hero," per The Hollywood Reporter.

It later came to light that Riley and her brother, Benjamin (who died in 2020), were named co-trustees of Lisa Marie's trust in 2016. However, Priscilla is contesting "the authenticity and validity" of Riley's appointment, claiming that "there are many issues surrounding" it.

Later, a source told ET that Riley and her grandmother "aren't communicating at this time," adding that while "they are both gearing up for court, Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately."

"She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out," the source said. "Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits."

Agent Elvis will premiere March 17 on Netflix.