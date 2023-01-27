Priscilla Presley Talks the 'Dark Painstaking Journey' of Losing a Child After Lisa Marie's Death

Priscilla Presley is thanking the public for their support after the sudden death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on Jan. 12.

"I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support," Priscilla tweeted on Thursday. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss."

The mother of two added that she understands just how challenging it can be for a parent to lose a child, writing, "Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is. 💔"

I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is. 💔 — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) January 27, 2023

Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 after suffering from cardiac arrest. She was laid to rest last weekend during a public memorial at Graceland -- the home of her late father, Elvis Presley-- in Memphis, Tennessee.

Priscilla spoke at the memorial service, giving a touching tribute to her late daughter by reading a poem written by one of her granddaughters.

"I'm going to read something that my granddaughter wrote, for all of you. And this says it all," Priscilla shared, reading from her phone. "I have no idea how to put my mother into words. The truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to people all over the world. But mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero, in much more ways than one."

A day after the memorial service, Priscilla also tweeted about this tough time. "Thank you all for your condolences," she wrote in her first post since Lisa Marie's death. "You have touched me with your words."

"It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference," Priscilla added.

Lisa Marie was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla. Priscilla is also mom to son Navarone Garibaldi with ex Marco Garibaldi.