Priscilla Presley Watched Son Navarone Get Attacked by a Camel Just Days Before Lisa Marie's Death

The Them Guns musician tells People that the incident occurred when he was visiting a California animal sanctuary with his mom. While there, a 2,000-pound camel, who had previously been abused in a circus, suddenly turned on him while he was feeding it.

"When I ran out of food, it bit me by the hand and lifted me up almost off my feet," he says. "It then dropped me on the ground and pounced. While it was pouncing on me, it literally got my whole head in its mouth and bit me."

Navarone explains that sanctuary workers were unable to get the camel off of him due to its weight, but says that a dog did come to the rescue.

"The dog knew something was wrong and was freaking out and going at its face," he says. "That's what got the camel off."

Navarone later arrived at the hospital with "blood all over" him, and ended up having to get 34 staples in his head.

"The photos that he sent me didn't look real," Navarone's bandmate, Kyle Hamood, tells the outlet. "I thought that he was starring in a horror movie photoshoot or something."

As for how Priscilla fared while watching the scary scene unfold, Navarone says his mom was "freaking out" and felt "traumatized" by the experience.

"I mean, I was happy I survived before [Lisa Marie's death], but now it's like, thank God I survived," he says. "My mom would've lost two kids in two weeks."

In a separate interview with the outlet, Navarone revealed that he wasn't all that close to his half-sister in the years leading up to her death. However, he did attend her memorial at Graceland and thanked fans afterward, saying he was "truly grateful" for their support.

While the musician appears to have a close relationship with him mom -- he told the outlet that he plans to travel with her to Brazil this year -- the same can't be said for Lisa Marie. In fact, a source told ET that Lisa Marie and Priscilla's relationship was always up and down, especially in her final years.

"Lisa Marie was struggling, and it definitely put a strain on her relationship with her mother," the source said. "They did not have a healthy or close relationship and it was very complicated. Lisa Marie always felt Priscilla was trying to have control over her."

Following Lisa Marie's death, her rep confirmed to ET that Graceland, the former home of her father, Elvis Presley, would go to her three daughters: 33-year-old Riley, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.

It later came to light that Riley and her late brother, Benjamin, were named co-trustees of Lisa Marie's trust in 2016. However, Priscilla is contesting "the authenticity and validity" of Riley's appointment, claiming that "there are many issues surrounding" it.

Amid the legal challenge, Joel Weinshanker, a Managing Partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, spoke out in favor of Riley maintaining her trustee role in the wake of Lisa Marie's death.

"We just want to think about what Lisa would've wanted and that's what's best for Elvis. She never had a doubt in her mind that that's Riley," he said during an appearance on SiriusXM's Elvis Radio. "There's no question on anyone's mind [because] Lisa had spoken [about] it, there's numerous amounts of written information, she had talked to so many of her friends about it. There was never a question, and anybody who's speaking differently isn't looking out for Elvis, isn't looking out for Lisa, certainly isn't looking out for Riley."

Then, in a statement to ET, Priscilla addressed the situation.

"I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love," Priscilla said. "For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life."

"There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family. This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family," she added, without sharing whom she was referring to. "Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out. Please ignore 'the noise.' As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love."