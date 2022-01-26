Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are 'Settling Into Parenthood Nicely,' Source Says

First-time parenthood has been a dream fulfilled for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple welcomed their first child together via surrogate, announcing the news on social media last week.

They have not yet shared the name or sex of the baby.

"Priyanka and Nick always wanted to have children together," a source tells ET. "Priyanka is very maternal and has wanted to be a mother for a long time."

Though the details around their decision to try surrogacy are unknown, the source adds, "They were determined to have a baby no matter what."

As for the family's life with their newest addition, they couldn't be more content.

"They are both so happy and settling into parenthood nicely. This is something they've both really wanted, so they're thrilled and appreciative," the source says.

The pair tied the knot in 2018 and have talked about having children together regularly.

In January 2021, Chopra told The Sunday Times she wanted enough kids with Jonas to have a "cricket team."

"I do want children, as many as I can have," she added, before backtracking on her cricket team idea a bit -- which would take 11. "A cricket team? I’m not so sure."