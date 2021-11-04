Priyanka Chopra, Phoebe Dynevor, Cynthia Erivo and More Must-See Looks From the 2021 BAFTA Awards

The 2021 BAFTA Awards are here! The annual awards show, honoring the best British and foreign films of the past year, are being handed out in a two-night celebration this year.

Things kicked off with a virtual ceremony hosted by radio and TV presenter Clara Amfo on Saturday, and on Sunday, a group of celebs safely arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in London for Night 2 of the festivities, hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary.

Priyanka Chopra, Phoebe Dynevor and Cynthia Erivo were just a few of the stars to turn heads with memorable looks at the event.

Chopra, who was accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas, at the ceremony, brought some color to the carpet in designs by Pertegaz, Wolford, Christian Louboutin and Bulgari.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Dynevor, who has fans anxiously awaiting season 2 of Bridgerton, stunned in a one-shouldered black gown by Louis Vuitton.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Erivo also opted for a Louis Vuitton design, but with a little more sparkle. She shimmered on the carpet in a long-sleeved dress.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Check out the full 2021 BAFTA Awards winners list here, and see more looks from this year's ceremony below.