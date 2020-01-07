Priyanka Chopra Talks the 'Really Difficult' Part of Quarantining With Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making the most of their time together as they quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple, who tied the knot in an epic wedding weekend in December 2018, poses for British Vogue's "Way Back Home" August issue, which features photos of celebrities in quarantine.

In the image, the couple is seated together at the piano and in the subsequent interview, Chopra opens up about what life has been like for them in quarantine.

'British Vogue'

“Although it has been really, really difficult being apart from my mom and brother, who are both in India, I’m so grateful to have spent time with my husband, family and dogs, but mostly with my four year old niece, Krishna," the Isn't It Romantic star says. "It’s been incredible watching her discover new things."

As for how she's keeping busy in isolation, Chopra adds, "Creativity has always been an outlet for me to relieve anxiety. I’ve been writing my book, reading scripts and developing content for film and TV - and I’m trying to learn the piano.”

'British Vogue'

Jonas opened up about appreciating the quality time he's getting with Chopra back in May during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1's Celebrity Session.

"[We] only got married like a year ago and a half ago, so it's been nice to actually have some time at home together, which we didn't have," Jonas said. "Similarly, she's really busy as well in this time, and we're working from home. So we have that time where it's sort of structured. Like, we work out together, do our thing, and then do our work and come back and have our nights together and it's really lovely."

