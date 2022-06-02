Queen Elizabeth Beams During First Trooping the Colour Balcony Appearance

Queen Elizabeth was greeted with lengthy applause from thousands of onlookers as she made her first Trooping the Colour balcony appearance alongside her cousin the Duke of Kent on Thursday. Her Majesty was all smiles as she stood in front of the large crowds and took the official salute.

Due to her ongoing mobility issues, Queen Elizabeth was seen using a cane for her appearance and opted to skip the main parade this year. She wore a stunning, light blue ensemble along with her Guards brooch.

In what was almost certain to be the emotional highlight of the #PlatinumJubilee, Queen Elizabeth II stepped out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace.



The Queen later led her family onto the balcony, and shared a sweet moment with Prince Louis.

The outfit was the same the Queen was photographed in last month by Ranald Mackechnie at Windsor Castle.

The portrait was released on The Royal Family's Instagram account just hours before the Platinum Jubilee festivities kicked off. The Queen shared a sentimental message for her well-wishers alongside the photo.

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth," she said. "I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions. I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm."

Another exciting moment at the Trooping the Colour was when Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis made their carriage debut waving to the crowd. The three looked adorable in baby blue outfits, with the youngest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William wearing a near-identical sailor outfit his dad wore to the same event in 1985.

The siblings sat in the carriage across from The Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee -- which marks the monarch's 70 years on the throne -- will span over the next few days, with BBC’s star-studded event, Platinum Party at the Palace, to take place on June 4. The celebration will include special performances from Sir Elton John, Diana Ross, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the band Queen and Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, and many more.