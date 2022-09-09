Queen Elizabeth II's Death: Here's Who Saw Her Before She Died

Though many members of the royal family rushed to Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday upon hearing the news of Queen Elizabeth II's declining health, only a few were able to see her before she died.

A source close to the royal family tells ET that the queen's eldest son, Prince Charles (now King Charles III), and his wife Camilla, who is now the Queen Consort, were able to see Her Highness before she died. Elizabeth's daughter, Princess Anne, was also able to see her.

But sadly other members of the royal family arrived in Scotland too late.

Her sons, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, as well as the queen's grandson, Prince William, all arrived after her death. As for Prince Harry, he arrived after Her Majesty’s death was announced. ET also learned that Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, was not invited to join the royal family in Scotland. William's wife, Kate Middleton, stayed behind as well, to be there for the couple's three children on their first day at Lambrook School.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday after serving a historic 70 years on the throne. She was 96. Her son, Charles, has now been named King Charles III and will officially ascend the throne on Saturday.

King Charles also announced on Friday that there will be a period of royal mourning. Though a date for the queen's funeral has yet to be announced, the period of royal mourning will last for seven days after the funeral takes place.

