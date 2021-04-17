Queen Elizabeth Left a Sentimental Handwritten Letter for Prince Philip on His Coffin

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had a love that spanned decades.

It was an emotional day for the 94-year-old head of the British Monarchy, as she laid her beloved husband of 73 years to rest, and said goodbye with a touching letter. The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral was held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Visibly on top of Philip's coffin was a wreath and handwritten letter from the queen. The sentimental gesture included the queen's stationary and a special message. The couple, who got married in 1947, famously penned love letters to each other over the course of their relationship. Their romance started when Elizabeth was just 13 years old and continued until Philip's death.

During Philip's service, the queen sat alone in the pews of St. George Chapel, where she would regularly be seen with her husband by her side.

The service was an intimate affair with only 30 people in attendance. Before his death, Philip had a hand in making his own funeral plans, opting for a smaller gathering rather than a state funeral, which he was entitled to as the queen's consort.

"He has asked, in his words, [for] a simple affair and that is exactly what is happening at the ceremonial service that will take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle," Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, told ET.

The televised funeral saw Philip's coffin carried in a custom Land Rover -- which The Duke was involved in the design of. Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Harry and William, among others participated in the procession, walking behind his coffin.

