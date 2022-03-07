Queen Elizabeth Makes First In-Person Appearance Since Recovering From COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II is back at work in a big way. On Monday, the 95-year-old monarch appeared in person for the first time since recovering from COVID-19.

The queen received Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in audience at Windsor Castle. Pics from the meeting show that the pair shook hands, smiled and had an amicable chat during their time together.

The queen wore pearls and a blue patterned dress for the occasion, while the 50-year-old politician sported a blue suit and purple tie.

As for the blue-and-yellow flowers in the foreground being an indication of support for the Ukrainian people, the palace would not comment on the blooms. However, a source tells ET that "very little tends to happen by accident."

Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The monarch tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 20, and was experiencing "mild cold like symptoms." At the time, ET learned that she is both vaccinated and boosted.

The queen canceled virtual appearances following her diagnosis, though she continued "light duties," according to Buckingham Palace. Shortly thereafter, she held her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone.

An in-person diplomatic reception that was set to be held at Windsor Castle, however, was postponed amid the monarch's health concerns. Just days later, though, the queen was seen for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19, appearing at two virtual gatherings.

After her virtual appearances, a source told ET that the monarch was "on the mend," adding that she had been "Zooming with family members" from her apartment in Windsor Castle while recovering from the coronavirus.