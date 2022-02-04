Queen Elizabeth Marks Historic 70 Years on the British Throne Ahead of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating a historic milestone. This weekend, the 95-year-old monarch will mark Accession Day on Feb. 6, the 70th anniversary of her time on the throne, continuing her reign as the longest-serving British monarch in history.

Though the massive United Kingdom celebrations will come later this year, Her Majesty still honored the occasion by viewing a selected collection of homemade cards and artwork sent in by local children and other members of the public from her 2002 Golden Jubilee. The special mementos were shown to the queen at Windsor Castle before she traveled north to her Sandringham Estate for the weekend.

Queen Elizabeth II is joined by one of her dogs, a Dorgi called Candy, as she views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/sHPHK4o2N2 — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) February 4, 2022

According to Good Morning America, Elizabeth will spend the anniversary at Sandringham's Wood Farm where her late husband, Prince Philip, spent much of his retirement.

Though Queen Elizabeth hasn't been seen publicly since she was hospitalized last October, royal experts believe she will be seen in some capacity over the weekend, marking the occasion.

The official Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place in the U.K. in June and will feature lots of pomp and circumstance.

"My understanding is that, at the moment, it is just about carrying out light desk work at Windsor [Castle], more virtual audiences and meetings and really making sure that the queen is in tip-top health ahead of her June jubilee celebrations," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET last month.