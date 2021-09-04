Queen Elizabeth to Enter 8-Day Mourning Period for Prince Philip, Funeral to Be Held at St. George's Chapel

Queen Elizabeth II will be taking a break from her royal duties to mourn the death of her husband, Prince Philip. Following the news of the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday, the queen is expected to enter an eight-day mourning period for her husband of 73 years, according to multiple reports.

During the period, all royal duties, as well as affairs of state, will be paused. After the eight days, the country is expected to go into a 10 day-long mourning period, while the royal household will reportedly do so for 30 days.

The Sun reports that members of Parliament will don black armbands during the mourning period. Additionally, the outlet says news anchors will wear black clothing during their reports, some comedy shows will be suspended, and more somber music will be played on the radio during the period.

The College of Arms, the body that assists in the organization of state ceremonies, noted on their website that all official flags will be flown at half-mast until 8:00 a.m. local time on the day following the funeral. The only exception to this is The Royal Standard, which will continue to fly at Windsor Castle where the queen is in residence.

As for when Philip will be laid to rest, the College said that he will not have a state funeral, and, as such, will not lie in state. Instead, the Duke of Edinburgh's body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel. The decision is both in line with custom and with Philip's wishes, the College said.

Additionally, the College noted that funeral arrangements have been revised due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, adding that "it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral."

Buckingham Palace noted that, while they're asking people not to gather at royal residences at this time, they have set up an online condolence book for those who wish to leave a message. The Palace also shared their wish that people make a charitable donation in lieu of flowers. More details about Philip's funeral will be announced by the Palace in coming days.

The Palace announced Philip's death on Friday. The Duke of Edinburgh was 99.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement read. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."