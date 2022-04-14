'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Brown Is Getting His Own Talk Show: Here's What to Expect

Karamo Brown is joining the legion of celebrities taking over daytime TV!

The Queer Eye star's self-titled talk show has been sold in 90 percent of the U.S. for a fall 2022 premiere, Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News, announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Karamo has done an incredible job guest hosting Maury many times over the past two seasons. Karamo is a true fan of the genre who will bring that passion, along with his unique skill set and life experiences to guide his guests through life’s dramatic crossroads and build a lasting connection with the daytime audience," Wilson said. "Karamo is the next generation of compelling relationship-based talk, with a truly special host and we are so happy to offer this show to our station partners across the country."

The new talk show is slated to air on stations in top markets across the country, including WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles, WCIU Chicago, WPHL Philadelphia, WATL Atlanta, WLVI Boston, WKCF Orlando, WSVN Miami and WJW Cleveland.

"Growing up, hosting a daytime talk show seemed unrealistic and unattainable, but it was my dream. I used to run home from school as a kid to watch this genre's icons Sally, Donahue and Maury," the 41-year-old reality star said. "My biggest goal is to help, and connect with, people from all walks of life. As a Black, gay man of first-generation immigrants, opportunities for my goals seemed impossible so I want to thank everyone involved for believing in me and trusting me to explore all the highs and lows of life and celebrate with their audiences. We are all taking this journey together, so let’s start talking and growing."

According to the release, Karamo will dive into various topics such as "infidelity, race, parenting, and complex family dynamics" with the author's "enthusiastic, charismatic, and fresh voice" as the driving force behind the series. The show's studio audience will also play a major role on the show by offering "outrageous audience opinions" and "probing questions" for the show's guests.

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and Stamford Media Center Productions -- the team behind The Steve Wilkos Show, The Jerry Springer Show, Judge Jerry and Maury -- will produce.