Quinta Brunson to Host 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards

From Abbott Elementary to the Billboard Women in Music Awards! Writer and actress Quinta Brunson will host the annual awards show live on Wednesday, March 1 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

This year's show will honor performers Becky G, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Kim Petras, Latto, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, and TWICE, among others.

Becky G will be receiving the Impact Award for her philanthropy work, Petras will be honored with the Chartbreaker Award, and Del Rey will be accept the Visionary Award.

Performances, additional honorees and the highly-anticipated Woman of the Year accolade will be announced at a later date.

While she may not be a musician, it's been a breakout year for Brunson, whose hit show, Abbott Elementary, has become critically acclaimed. She won a 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series and a 2023 Golden Globe for her performance as earnest teacher Janine Teagues.

Presale tickets for the Billboard Women in Music Awards will be available from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 with American Express card members getting early access. Tickets will go on sale wide to the public on Friday, Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. ET, at billboardwomeninmusic.com.