Quinta Brunson Wins Her First Emmy for 'Abbott Elementary'

Quinta Brunson has won her first Emmy Award. The creator, writer, and star of ABC's Abbott Elementary has made history as the second Black woman to win television's highest award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Brunson took the stage and humbly thanked the networks that trusted in her vision to tell this story. “I want to say thank you to ABC, Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros.," she said. "It takes that many people to make a television show. I need to say thank you to Justin and Patrick, my co-showrunners, for believing in a show from four years ago and thinking that it would make a good TV show."

She also thanked Larry Wilmore, her parents, husband, siblings and the rest of the cast and crew.

The award was presented by Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel, who were doing a comedic bit before the announcement. Arnett dragged a jokingly lifeless Kimmel onto the stage. “Thirteenth time in a row that he’s lost and he just got into the skinny margaritas back there,” Arnett said.

When Brunson received the award, she played along with the bit, saying, “Jimmy, wake up. I won.”

The 32-year-old star and creator of ABC's hit new series celebrated her comedy's breakout success by attending the annual awards show on Monday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Before taking home the Emmy award, Brunson strutted down the annual awards show's red carpet in a stunning bronze gown, custom designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The actress paired her gown with a beautifully coiffed head of curls akin to Jessica Rabbit.

Brunson was nominated for three Emmys for Abbott Elementary, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as optimistic teacher Janine Teagues.

"What an honor to be nominated by the Television Academy. Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to have it recognized in this way is the dream," Brunson previously said of her nominations. "It’s a joy we get to share with the amazing people who watched our first season. None of this would be possible without my incredible, supportive EP’s Justin Halpern, Randall Einhorn & Patrick Schumacker, our incredible writers room, our insanely talented cast, and the hard-working teams at ABC and WBTV for helping to bring Abbott Elementary to life. Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank teachers. Thanks for being our inspiration."