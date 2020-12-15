Rachael Leigh Cook Joins the Cast of Reimagined Remake 'He's All That'

The movie -- which stars Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan -- shared the news of Cook's involvement to Instagram on Monday with a snapshot showing Cook and Rae sitting side-by-side on set.

"Look who’s back! Rachael Leigh Cook (@rachaelleighcook) joins the #HesAllThat family, playing Padgett's (@addisonraee) wise and caring mother," the caption explained.

Cook is playing the mother of Padgett Sawyer (Rae), a popular girl and influencer who accepts a challenge to turn the school's least-popular boy, Cameron Kweller (Buchanan) into the prom king.

In She's All That, Cook played the unpopular high school student Laney Boggs, who is unwittingly transformed into the prom queen by popular jock, Zack Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.).

It's unclear whether or not Cook will be reprising her role as Laney, who is now mother to Padgett, or if her character is original to the remake.

"I’m thrilled to be reunited with so many familiar faces!" Cook shared in a press statement released by Miramax. "This version has a great new spin that I think people will really enjoy"

Cook spoke with ET's Deidre Behar in August, and the actress reflected on her role in She's All That, and how it's resonated across the years for being a strong, bold and independent female character who lives life the way she wants.

"I have a daughter and I recognize now more than ever just how important those roles are and I love that I can step into those shoes," Cook shared.

She also opened up about the lasting friendships she made while filming the comedy classic -- which starred a slew of young talent including Prinze, Paul Walker, Dulé Hill and Matthew Lillard, among many others.

"It's been amazing being able to see people over the years. Working on Psyche with Dulé. Catching up with Freddie at a convention, just you name it," Cook shared. "I just love how small our town is."