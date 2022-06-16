Rachel Bilson Comments on Bill Hader Romance & the Breakup That Was 'Harder Than Childbirth'

Opening up for the first time. Rachel Bilson is addressing her past romance with Bill Hader in a recent episode of her podcast.

The Hart of Dixie star recently sat down with Aubrey Plaza for an episode of Bilson's podcast, Broad Ideas, and made a rare comment about her relationship with the Barry star.

Bilson confirmed to Plaza that she and Hader dated "two years ago," and the news even came as a surprise to Plaza, who had never heard about their long-speculated relationship.

"Are you serious?" the Parks and Recreation alum responded to Bilson's remarks. "I don't know s**t, I don't know anything."

"We dated. I went to the f**king Golden Globes," Bilson confirmed. She and Hader did make their red carpet debut at the 77th Annual Golden Globes in January 2020. However, the pair had called it quits by the following July. The two first sparked romance rumors with a coffee date in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in December 2019.

Hader and Bilson had co-starred in the 2013 rom-com The To-Do List -- which was led by Plaza, and was written and directed by Hader's then-wife Maggie Carey.

Hader and Carey share three daughters -- Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5. The pair split in 2017, and finalized their divorce the following year.

Bilson -- who is mom to 5-year-old daughter Briar Rose, whom she shares with ex Hayden Christensen -- didn't comment more on their relationship during her chat with Plaza. However, during her previous episode's interview with Mandy Moore, which dropped June 6, Bilson touched on a recent, "really hard breakup" she went through "during the pandemic."

Bilson -- who did not mention Hader by name during the conversation with Moore -- said she "could not leave my house," due to the pandemic, so when the split occurred she didn't have any way of distracting herself and instead she "had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it."

"It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done⁠," she added. "Harder than childbirth."

While she said it "hurt like a motherf**ker," the actress said dealing with the pain head-on allowed her to heal faster. "If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, 'OK, I did that and I'm ready for the next thing.'"

Currently, Hader has been romantically connected with Anna Kendrick. Back in January, a source told ET that Hader and Kendrick had been "dating for a while." The pair starred in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle together, but it's unclear when they officially began dating.

"They really like each other and share the same sense of humor," the source said. "They're both very happy in the relationship and it shows. They have a natural connection."

