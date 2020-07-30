Rachel Lindsay Calls Becca Kufrin's Fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen a 'Piece of S**t'

Rachel Lindsay is letting her feelings be known. During a podcast appearance on Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino on Wednesday night, Lindsay opened up about Becca Kufrin's fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen, and said in her opinion, he's a "piece of sh*t."

"I think he's a piece of s**t, and I have said to her, 'I will not f**k with him.' He has doubled down on his beliefs. This isn't the first time he's had problematic behavior. When he was on the season, he had a history of liking things that were racist, sexist, homophobic, calling the Parkland students child actors, it was a lot, so this is who this man is," Lindsay said. "And he's a piece of s**t to me."

"This is going to make headlines. Maybe I'm causing problems," she laughed.

Lindsay had previously expressed issues with Yrigoyen last month on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast she co-hosts with Kufrin. Lindsay told Kufrin that she didn't speak out about Yrigoyen's past behavior out of respect for her, but that she couldn't stay quiet about his recent post supporting cops amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kufrin called Yrigoyen's Instagram "tone-deaf" at the time, and revealed that her sister had also spoken to her, upset with Yrigoyen's post. Kufrin said Yrigoyen's actions were not "malicious" but rather coming from a place of concern for his family and friends who are cops.

"Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and, to his core, I believe that he is a good person,” she said. “I don’t align with and I don’t agree with [his post]."

"I don't think that was the time or the place or the right sentiment... we're struggling too right now," Kufrin added. "There's a lot going on and now I'm struggling with this... There is still a lot of growth and changing of mindsets I would like to see take place."

Lindsay agreed that Yrigoyen was not "malicious," but said his actions exemplify "what the problem is."

"You don't have to be riding around with white sheets on to be doing things that are racist," she explained. "I know Garrett has a good heart, but the fact that he is willing to equate Blue Lives Matter to Black Lives Matter shows me that you don't get it. Garrett is not an idiot... you are not willing to unlearn the world that you live in."

"At the end of the day, I don't choose to be Black. Police officers choose to become a police officer. You face dangers, you take an oath to serve and protect... nobody is saying that your lives don't matter," she added. "But by Garrett putting that message out there, you are missing the entire point... If you have chosen to not educate yourself or to not learn what is going on, it is a choice."

A week later, Kufrin said on the podcast that her relationship with Yrigoyen -- whom she got engaged to on her 2018 season finale of The Bachelorette -- was up in the air.

"I want to say to our listeners out there -- because I'm sure many will hear this back and wonder and ask and have opinions -- for those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don’t know," she said. "I can’t give anything more than that."

"It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time, and that’s where the work will remain, and that’s really the best I can give you at this point," Kufrin continued. "But I wanted to share this... to give a little bit more context and to give you, Rachel, my apology and to really throw my voice and hat in the ring to say things need to change within the franchise and within myself as well."

