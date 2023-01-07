Rapper Theophilus London Found Safe Months After Disappearing

Rapper Theophilus London has been found "safe and well."

The 35-year-old rapper's cousin, Mikhail Noel, took to Instagram and shared the good news, though no further details were provided. London had been reported missing since July.

"We have found Theo. He is safe and well. At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!" Noel announced. He captioned the post, "Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all. ❤️❤️🙏🏾."

London's family filed a missing person report with the Los Angeles Police Department, citing that London, who has released three studio albums (including one executive produced by Kanye West), had not been seen since July.

"We can confirm that a missing person's report was filed with LAPD yesterday. No other information is available," the LAPD PIO confirmed to ET back in December.

“Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts,” his reps said in a statement to Consequence of Sound. “On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts.”

London's father had also issued a plea to his son: “Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”