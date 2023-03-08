Raquel Leviss Alleges Scheana Shay Gave Her a Black Eye: PICS

ET has obtained photos of Raquel Leviss with a black eye and a cut on her eyebrow, injuries she claims she suffered at the hands of her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Scheana Shay, in the wake of her involvement in the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal.

The photos were submitted as part of Leviss' request for a temporary restraining order against Shay. According to the court documents, obtained by ET, Leviss claims the alleged altercation occurred on March 2 at around 1:30 a.m. but that nobody else was there to witness it.

In her request for the restraining order, Leviss claims she was "pushed against a brick wall causing injury to the back of head and punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye." She added, "currently, mutual friends-coworkers are telling me she doesn’t regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend."

Besides the visible injuries, Leviss, 28, claims she also suffered blurred vision and swelling to the left eye.

Shay, 37, is named as the person Leviss seeks the court to protect her from. Leviss also attached a battery report filed with the Los Angeles Police Department, though the incident's alleged to have happened in New York City. Leviss also attached five photos -- four of which show Leviss with injuries to her face. The fifth photo is an Instagram screenshot of Shay and Ariana Madix, which Shay captioned, "Always got your back! #TeamAriana."

After submitting her temporary restraining order request, the judge approved it, and ordered Shay to stay 100 yards away from Leviss, her home, vehicle and workplace. The judge has also set a March 29 hearing date.

ET has reached out to Shay and Leviss for comment.

A source tells ET, "Scheana 100 percent did not punch her. Raquel came after Scheana after their Watch What Happens Live taping when this all came out. Scheana brushed Raquel off of her and whatever happened after that is Raquel’s fault."

The source continued, "If you look at old pictures of Raquel, she always has that shadow on her eye. The scratch is new, but that’s it. The cast finds the restraining order laughable. No one should be afraid of Scheana Shay."

To accentuate the point, the source pointed to a November video purporting to show Leviss with a shadowy eye.

Leviss and Shay previously made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she addressed her controversial supposed kiss with Tom Schwartz, telling host Andy Cohen, "I'm just trying to live my life and I'm sorry if that offends people, but it's not going to stop me from doing what I'm going to do."

A source told People that, after the taping, Leviss admitted to her ongoing affair with Sandoval while speaking with Shay, who "was furious" about the confession and reportedly got physical with Leviss over it.

Sandoval and Madix broke up last week after nearly a decade together, after Sandoval and Leviss' alleged tryst surfaced.

After People reported that Madix learned of the alleged affair by discovering a NSFW video of Leviss on Sandoval's phone, a source told ET that Leviss is sending out legal letters to her co-stars in regard to the video.

"Raquel did send legal letters to several members of her cast," the source said. "There were a couple of variations of the letter depending on their involvement."

"Raquel did send a letter off to Tom Sandoval as well, letting him know not to show the video or distribute it, as well as to delete it," the source added. "Raquel is hoping this letter will stop anyone from sharing or posting the video."