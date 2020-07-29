'Ratched': Here's Your First Look at Sarah Paulson in Netflix's 'Cuckoo's Nest' Origin Story

Sarah Paulson is ready to tell a new horror story.

In the upcoming Netflix series Ratched, she stars as Mildred Ratched, years before she becomes the monstrous -- yet iconic -- Nurse Ratched of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. (Louise Fletcher played the role in the 1975 film, for which she won the Oscar.)

"I think people think we're remaking Cuckoo's Nest, which we're not doing. This is a prequel," Paulson told ET when the series was announced. "It's sort of an origin story. It's how that woman came to be."

Ratched, which hails from Ryan Murphy and longtime collaborator Ian Brennan, sees Mildred arrive in Northern California in 1947 and secure a job at a psychiatric hospital, her inner darkness finding its new purpose amid the world of mental health care.

Netflix has unveiled a first look at the series, including Paulson as the titular nurse, Cynthia Nixon as a politico, Judy Davis as a no-nonsense fellow nurse and Sharon Stone as an eccentric heiress. Ratched's ensemble also includes Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Sarah Paulson as Mildred Ratched | Netflix

Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs | Netflix

Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket | Netflix

Liz Femi as Leona and Charlie Carver as Huck Finnigan | Netflix

Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson | Netflix

Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood and Brandon Flynn | Netflix

Sharon Stone in 'Ratched' | Netflix

Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte Wells and Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover | Netflix

Sarah Paulson & Cynthia Nixon in 'Ratched' | Netflix

Sarah Paulson in 'Ratched' | Netflix

Netflix

Ratched premieres Friday, Sept. 18 on Netflix.