Raven-Symoné Reacts to Her Kiely Williams Chat Turning Her Into the 'Meme of Corona' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné was just trying to eat her peanut butter sandwich. The 35-year-old actress and TV personality helped everyone get through the year that was 2020 when a video of her laughing turned into a viral meme -- and she's happy to help.

In an interview with ET's Deidre Behar, Raven and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, reacted to the video blowing up as much as it did.

"You know, it was the meme of corona," Miranda noted. "She literally is the COVID meme!"

"I was pretty much just trying eat my peanut butter sandwich, OK? I was just trying to eat my peanut butter sandwich and thoughts flew through my mind. Everybody has that moment where it's like, silence just brings a flood of thoughts," Raven explained. "Listen, I'm happy. Thank you very much for using my meme. Where's my royalty?"

Watching all theses pick me’s lie about not qualifying for the $1200 stimulus



pic.twitter.com/QRSFT68EKW — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) April 12, 2020

The moment occurred on Instagram Live in April after Raven spoke with Cheetah Girls co-star Kiely Williams for the first time in years. The pair discussed their past drama and Kiely's recent public feud with fellow Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon Houghton.

"We definitely talked about it. There has been such a buzz around the Cheetah Girls for a very long time and even more actually," Raven told ET. "I got a call from a friend of mine and he talked to everybody but her, trying to get the girls back together."

"Anyhow, it was enlightening," she added. "It made me eat a peanut butter sandwich or two."

Whether or not an official Cheetah Girls reunion pans out, for now, fans can catch Raven and Miranda on primetime, as the couple will get their shot at redemption on Celebrity Game Face. Their last appearance on the Kevin and Eniko Hart-hosted game series left them hungry for a win.

"She would wake up in the morning and be like, 'We're getting back on that show! We're gonna win again!' and I was like, 'OK!'" Miranda shared of how they got back on the show. "And thankfully they called us and said they wanted us back. She was like, 'We're winning, no matter what.'"

"We worked so hard the first time. We were like, practicing before and asking each other random questions and trying to make sure we knew every odd thing about the other," Miranda recalled. "And then the second time it was like, just forget about it."

See more from ET's interview with Raven and Miranda in the video player above.

Celebrity Game Face airs Tuesdays on E! at 10 p.m. ET/PT.