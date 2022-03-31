Raven-Symone Talks 40-Pound Weight Loss, Says She Achieved It With 'No Exercise'

Raven-Symone decided to focus on her health and it paid off! The 36-year-old Raven's Home star returned to her former stomping grounds on The View this week where she reunited with her past co-hosts alongside her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday.

Symone was asked about her health journey, which she credited to her wife, whom she tied the knot with in 2020.

"What made me want to change was her. I want to be here for her as long as I can," she said, pointing to Pearman-Maday. "I found out some numbers at the doctor that were not pleasant for someone in my age bracket or any age bracket, to be honest with you."

The former child star said that with her wife's help she was able to make some diet changes that impacted her own health.

"With her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills, she helped me kick sugar. I say kick sugar because it is an addictive drug," Symone said. "I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form, and it's out of my system."

She joked that one of her vices was "a fish filet too with an extra packet of ketchup on Fridays."

Now she allows herself Keto-friendly cookies and whole food and noted that she does not exercise. She also practices intermittent fasting.

As for the impact of her changes, Symone revealed, "When I ended [The View in 2016] and I started Raven Baxter, the show Raven's Home, I was 210 pounds. I am now 170."