Ray J and Princess Love Legally Call Off Divorce for a Second Time

Looks like Ray J and Princess Love are giving their marriage another try. According to court documents obtained by ET, the singer has requested to dismiss his divorce case against Princess.

Ray J's request to dismiss the divorce case without prejudice -- which means the two are still free to file for divorce again -- was filed at the Superior Court of Los Angeles on Feb. 16. Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., filed for divorce in September 2020. The move came just two months after 36-year-old Princess requested to dismiss her own previous filing to end the couple's marriage, which she filed in May of that year.

The couple married in August 2016 and are parents to a 2-year-old daughter, Melody Love, and 1-month-old son, Epik Ray Norwood.

"You know, I love her and I love my babies and it's just personal, but she knows how I feel about her," Ray J told ET at the time. "I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it's the best thing to do."

"It's still so early, I really don't know what's going to happen, how it happens, but I just want to make sure that my babies and my Princess is in a great place mentally and that they can enjoy life," he continued. "My wife, if there's somebody better out there that she wants to be with, then I have to respect that as well. But hey, I don't know... I can't say too much, but I love you, Princess. That's what I can say."

He stressed that their first priority is their children.

"Even if we don't make it, we still have to be with each other a lot, because we have a baby, so we're together for life," he noted. "Happiness is important. I think. I'll sacrifice all my happiness for my kids. With that said, we'll just have to wait and see [what the future holds], but I want to make sure that they're in a good space, and that she's in a great space throughout this journey as parents as well."

"It's important for us to be great parents first," he said. "Then relationships flow after."

