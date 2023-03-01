Ray J Calls Off Divorce From Princess Love, Again

Ray J and Princess Love are giving their marriage another shot. According to multiple reports, the singer has requested to dismiss his divorce case against Princess.

Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr, filed a request to dismiss the divorce case on Thursday.

In October 2021, the 40-year-old singer and reality star filed for divorce – the third time the couple decided to end their marriage since May 2020, after twice previously filing and then dismissing divorce requests.

ET spoke with 40-year-old Ray J in September 2022 -- before their second attempt at reconciliation -- and he explained why he filed for divorce after the couple frequently played out the ups and downs of their marriage on social media.

In September 2019, Princess claimed he left her and their daughter stranded in Las Vegas, which he denied.

"You know, I love her and I love my babies and it's just personal, but she knows how I feel about her," Ray J told ET at the time. "I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it's the best thing to do."

He stressed that their first priority is their children.

"Even if we don't make it, we still have to be with each other a lot, because we have a baby, so we're together for life," he noted. "Happiness is important. I think. I'll sacrifice all my happiness for my kids. With that said, we'll just have to wait and see [what the future holds], but I want to make sure that they're in a good space, and that she's in a great space throughout this journey as parents as well."

"It's important for us to be great parents first," he said. "Then relationships flow after."

The couple first tied the knot in August 2016, and are parents to a daughter, Melody Love, and a son, Epik Ray Norwood.