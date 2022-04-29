Ray J Claims Kim Kardashian's Story About Kanye West Retrieving Footage 'Is a Lie'

Hollywood Unlockedshared a clip of the moment on Instagram, and Ray J weighed in in the comment section. "All of this is a lie smh," he wrote. "Can't let them do this anymore - so untrue."

A sex tape with Kim and Ray J, who dated for two years, was leaked in 2007. Kim previously denied the existence of a second tape, but expressed concern on The Kardashians premiere that one may exist. After Kanye's supposed gesture played out on the Hulu series, Kim broke down in tears over getting the footage back.

"I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids," she said of North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 2. "I want to shield them from as much as I can. If I have the power to, or if Kanye has the power to, that is just the most important thing to me. I’m just so emotional because of it. It just means a lot to me."

Kanye first discussed getting back the supposed second sex tape in January, while speaking to Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked. At the time, a rep for Kim denied that there was anything sexual on the footage, something that Kim reiterated on the Hulu series.

"There was nothing sexual, nothing weird [on the footage]," Kim said in a confessional.

During Kanye's January interview, he recalled Kim's emotional response to getting the footage back. The pair is currently going through a divorce.

"I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it," he said. "You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? 'Cause it represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her and they just saw her as a commodity."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu every Thursday.