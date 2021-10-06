Ray J Files for Divorce from Princess Love Amid Hospitalization for Pneumonia

Ray J and Princess Love are calling it quits for the third time. The singer filed for divorce from his wife in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

This is the third time the couple have decided on ending their marriage since May 2020, after twice previously filing and then the dismissing divorce requests.

The couple first tied the knot in 2016, and they share two children -- son Epik Ray, 3, and daughter Melody Love, 1.

The 40-year-old artist and reality star's latest divorce filing comes amid his ongoing hospitalization in Miami, Florida, for pneumonia.

The artist's longtime manager told People that Ray J's pneumonia is "not the contagious kind," and that he's been tested multiple times for COVID-19, and the tests have all come back negative.

ET spoke with 40-year-old Ray J in September -- before their second attempt at reconciliation -- and he explained why he filed for divorce after the couple frequently played out the ups and downs of their marriage on social media.

For example, in September 2019, Princess claimed he left her and their daughter stranded in Las Vegas, which he denied.

"You know, I love her and I love my babies and it's just personal, but she knows how I feel about her," Ray J told ET at the time. "I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it's the best thing to do."

He stressed that their first priority is their children.

"Even if we don't make it, we still have to be with each other a lot, because we have a baby, so we're together for life," he noted. "Happiness is important. I think. I'll sacrifice all my happiness for my kids. With that said, we'll just have to wait and see [what the future holds], but I want to make sure that they're in a good space, and that she's in a great space throughout this journey as parents as well."

"It's important for us to be great parents first," he said. "Then relationships flow after."

