Ray J Shares His Side of Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Story: 'I've Never Leaked a Tape'

Ray J is speaking out after finding himself at the center of a storyline in the first few episodes of The Kardashians, the family's new reality show on Hulu.

In the first episode of the Hulu series, Kim Kardashian is shaken when a pop-up ad on Roblox allegedly offered a new sex tape of Kim and her ex-beau. Kim calls her lawyers, demanding they get involved and telling them, "I am 99.9 percent sure that no other tape exists."

In the next episode, Kim tells Khloé, Kourtney, and Kris that Ray J's manager is "claiming he has a sex tape of us in Santa Barbara." She calls her lawyers again, asserting, "I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn this to the f**king ground."

The third episode shows the morning of Kim's Saturday Night Live debut. Her ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West, arrives at her hotel with a black carry-on filled with a desktop computer and hard drives, supposedly housing the original tape footage. Kris thanks the rapper, saying that she knew it must have cost him to retrieve the footage, to which he responds, "Definitely not no check. We not getting extorted ever again."

Kim says that she watched the video and was relieved to find out that it was "nothing sexual, nothing weird."

The clip soon went viral, and was posted to Hollywood Unlocked's official Instagram on April 30, where Ray J commented, "All of this is a lie smh -- Can't let them do this anymore -- so untrue."

According to Ray J, things went down very differently from how The Kardashians depicted them.

In an interview with Daily Mail published on Thursday, Ray J insisted that he "never leaked a sex tape in my life," adding that releasing the original sex tape was "a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me."

The "1 Wish" singer alleges that Kim embraced the idea and enlisted Kris to organize its release via Vivid Entertainment, a process he had "little" to do with.

"Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that's when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there," he said.

A source tells ET, "Kris Jenner didn't negotiate Kim's sex tape deal. The deal was negotiated between Kim, Ray J, their lawyers and Vivid Entertainment."

Ray J went on to allege that he never had the sex tapes, but Kim did.

"She kept them all -- she had to go find that tape [Sex Tape Cabo #1] and then present it. I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship," he said, noting that of the three videos made, two were actual sex tapes and the third is listed as an intro. He said that the video shot in Cabo was the only tape ever released and all intimate footage was kept "at Kim's house in a shoe box under her bed."

The former Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood star acknowledged that he did provide some materials to Kanye, but stated it wasn't any footage from the sex tape. Ray J claimed he gave Kanye a laptop that contained "intimate photos and 'mini-videos'" that he and Kim acquired during their relationship. He also said that the computer contained "a lot of proof that we've been talking over the years," saying that he had contact with Kim from 2007 through 2009.

"It was everything I felt could have been looked at negatively. It was text messages with me and Kim over the years, it was a lot of different pictures we sent to each other over the years after the sex tape," he explained. "I was thinking that he was ready to listen and understand what I’ve been trying to say. But the whole time, he wasn’t really listening to me and he was eager to get back on a plane and back to the Hulu show."

He asserted that he didn't ask to be paid, did not receive any money, and was happy to hand it over "to allay Kim's fears."

He explained that when he called the clip from The Kardashians "a lie" on Hollywood Unlocked, he was referencing the family in general.

"From the beginning of us putting this sex tape out, this has been the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment," he told DailyMail. "I felt suicidal because when you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created, it’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft."

He claimed that the public's perception of him cost him job opportunities, alleging, "I couldn't be a part of any reputable major network television show and do Dancing With the Stars, and do America's Got Talent or anything like that because of my image. Because of what they made me, I’m not allowed to be in those spaces."

The interview includes screenshots of alleged Instagram direct messages between Ray J and Kim, where the singer said he has "been nothing but a team player" and that there was "an agreement," but he couldn’t support the way the reality star was handling the new storyline.

Per the screenshots, Ray J took serious issue with Kim jokingly saying she wasn't sure what else could be on a second tape, and perhaps a new tape was made while she was sleeping. "Me sticking a dildo in your [censored] while you sleep is pretty out of control! Lol — wouldn't you wake up if you felt that in your butt?" he wrote. "But seriously it makes me look like a rapist and dirty perv and I’m catching a lot of slack from it."

According to the screenshots of the alleged exchange, Kim doesn't deny any of his claims that they planned the sex tape leak. She says the show depicts her reaction "in real time" and that her comment about the sex toy "was clearly a sarcastic joke and I was laughing when I said it."

The screenshots allege that Kim agreed that they both want to "move on" from the sex tape and wrote, "I completely understand -- and I appreciate hearing this from you. I want you to know that I wish nothing but the best for you. This has hurt us both in so many ways and I know we are aligned in wanting to move forward in our lives and not continue to be defined by something we did 20 years ago. Thank you for reaching out and my hope is that after next week when everyone sees that the computer was given back to Kanye that this story will be dead and done with."

She allegedly added, "I'm sorry to hear how this has affected you -- it wasn’t my intention."

Ray J said he isn't looking for money but doesn't want his children to believe he would do what he's been accused of. "I just want my daughter and my son to appreciate what I’ve done here on Earth and know their dad doesn’t go for exploiting women, disrespecting women, and leaking footage of someone who didn’t give permission," he said.

Read the full interview at DailyMail.com.

ET has reached out to both Ray J and Kanye for comment.