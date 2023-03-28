'Real Housewives of Atlanta's Eva Marcille Files for Divorce From Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

Eva Marcille has filed for divorce. On March 23, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce from Michael Sterling after more than four years of marriage.

In court documents, obtained by ET, the reality star is filing for divorce based on the grounds that the marriage is irretrievably broken and that there are no prospects for reconciliation. She is requesting legal and primary custody of their children as well as child support.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting," Marcille told People, before providing the same statement to ET. "Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

ET has reached out to Marcille's lawyer for further comment.

Marcille and Sterling got engaged in 2017 and welcomed their son, Michael, the following year. The couple tied the knot in October 2018, and went on to welcome their second child, a son named Maverick, the following September.

Marcille, who is also mom to daughter Marley from a previous relationship, announced her RHOA exit in June 2020. In a statement at the time, Marcille cited her family as the reason for her reality TV departure.

"After speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities," she said. "... I have a 6-year-old daughter and two young boys still in diapers. They're 24-hours a day and there's a lot of work to be done. So I decided to spend my time and energy focusing on my kids and my community, and not so much reality show business."

Marcille added that filming RHOA "gave me so little time to be with my family, to bond with my new husband."

Following her RHOA departure, Marcille starred on season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. She's also set to appear on season 4 of the Housewives spinoff, which will premiere later this year.