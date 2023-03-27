'Real Housewives of Miami' Alum Joanna Krupa's Husband Douglas Nunes Files for Divorce

Joanna Krupa and Douglas Nunes are calling it quits, ET has learned.

Nunes filed divorce documents, obtained by ET, in Los Angeles County, citing irreconcilable differences. He listed the separation date as Jan. 2, 2023.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star and model married the business tycoon in Poland in 2018. At the time, a source told ET that Krupa and Nunes, who got engaged in March 2018, opted for a "small wedding" at Benedictine Abbey in Krakow.

"The couple wanted to elope but decided to have close family and friends," the source explained. "There was about 30 people at the wedding... the couple is over the moon excited for their future."

In November 2019, Krupa announced on Instagram that she had welcomed her first child with Nunes. Krupa shared the news alongside the first photos of her baby girl, Asha-Leigh.

Nunes is asking for joint legal and physical custody and is requesting the courts to terminate ability to award Krupa spousal support.

Krupa was previously married to Romain Zago, but the couple divorced in 2017.

TMZ was the first to report on Nunes' divorce filing.