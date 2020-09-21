'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Leah McSweeney Shares Video Post-Nose Job

Leah McSweeney has nothing to hide! The 38-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to clear up some rumors about her new black eyes. In several videos, McSweeney says that fans have been DM'ing her about the look, so she decided to clarify.

"I am not trying to hide anything from anybody. I got a rhinoplasty and a septoplasty," she shared. "I could not be happier. I've been wanting one for so freaking long and now I can also breathe, which is great."

A rhinoplasty changes the shape of a person's nose and a septoplasty straightens a deviated nasal septum, making it easier to breathe. McSweeney adds that she always intended to be upfront about having work done.

"I'm just never going to be one of those b**ches that pretends like it's not work, it's contour makeup because that's f**king weird," she said.

Leah McSweeney/Instagram Story

McSweeney recently spoke with ET about her first season on the Bravo reality show, praising her supporters.

"It's been so nice and it's so great," the Bravo told ET over video chat. "I can't imagine if, what if everyone hated me and they were, like, harassing me on social media? I would not be able to deal with that and the pandemic at the same time right now. I just wouldn’t be able to. So, God gives you only what you can handle and honestly, I would not be able to handle that anyway. It's so nice, it's nice to have support."

