'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4 Blast-From-The-Past Cast: Alex McCord Returning

The wives are back in the 'Ex-Wives' club! Peacock announced on Monday that a second installment of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club will premiere later this year. The new set of episodes will mark the streamer's fourth season of the RHUGT franchise.

Brandi Glanville Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Alex McCord Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Gretchen Rossi Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Camille Grammer Meyer Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Vicki Gunvalson Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images

Caroline Manzo Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Eva Marcille Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The show will be Alex McCord's first appearance on television in over a decade -- she moved to Australia after being let go from The Real Housewives of New York City in 2011.

The cast also features several of Bravo's famous feuds. Vicki and Gretchen have heated history left over from The Real Housewives of Orange County, as do Brandi and Camille from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Fans will also remember Marcille and Parks from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Manzo from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Season 4 will follow -- a premiere date will be announced at a later date. Learn more at www.PeacockTV.com.