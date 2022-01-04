Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Muscles as She Works Out in Front of the Sydney Opera House

Rebel Wilson chose a stunning location for her latest workout. The 41-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share clips from her and her sister, Annachi Wilson's, recent waterfront workout in front of Australia's Sydney Opera House.

In one post, Rebel runs in place as Annachi strikes a pose with a peace sign while standing under the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Another Story features Rebel proudly flexing her arm with the Sydney Opera House in the background.

In addition to the bridge and opera house, the location is also the site of the upcoming Rebel Theatre, which was named in the actress' honor and is set to open in February.

According to a September press release, Rebel donated $1 million toward the cost to build the theater, which will be the new home of the Australian Theatre for Young People, a group she's long been involved with.

Instagram / Rebel Wilson

Instagram / Rebel Wilson

Rebel's most recent workout comes after she lost 77 pounds during her self-proclaimed "Year of Health," which she began in 2020. During an October appearance on the Australian morning show Sunrise, Rebel said that her life "changed dramatically" following her weight loss.

"It's kind of remarkable," she said. "... I'm proud of myself for improving my life for the better. It was hard work."