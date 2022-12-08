Reese Witherspoon Is Returning to Star in 'Election' Sequel 'Tracy Flick Can't Win'

Reese Witherspoon is gearing up to get back into a role she first played over 23 years ago. The celebrated actress is set to reprise her role as Tracy Flick in Tracy Flick Can't Win, the sequel to her 1999 political comedy, Election.

Director Alexander Payne -- who co-wrote and helmed the original -- is set to return for the sequel, which will premiere on Paramount+.

Payne is also co-writing the script, which is adapted from Tom Perrotta novel of the same name, published back in June.

Perrotta's 1998 novel, Election, was the basis for the first film, in which Witherspoon starred as the ambitious and high-strung high school student whose campaign to become student body president puts her at odds with her social studies teacher Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick).

In the sequel, set more than two decades later, Tracy is now an assistant principal at a public high school in New Jersey. When the school's principle retires, Tracy has a chance to take the top spot -- but she begins to suspect that the superintendent and other teachers may have opposing machinations.

Apart from starring in the project, Witherspoon is also set to produce the film with Lauren Neustadter for her production outfit, Hello Sunshine, a Candle Media company.

Witherspoon is currently filming the upcoming season of her AppleTV+ series The Morning Show, and has also been busy producing a slew of new films under her production company banner. Check out the video below to hear more from the star about her many undertakings.