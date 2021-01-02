Reese Witherspoon Wishes 'Amazing Friend' Kerry Washington a Happy Birthday in Sweet Post

Kerry Washington is feeling the love. The actress celebrated her 44th birthday on Sunday, and some of her famous friends took to social media to celebrate the special occasion.

Washington's Little Fires Everywhere co-star Reese Witherspoon shared a heartfelt tribute to Instagram, where she posted a snapshot of them sitting together in a golf cart on what appears to be a studio lot.

"Happy birthday to my amazing friend @kerrywashington!!" Witherspoon, 44, captioned the pic. "You are a brilliant, creative, passionate force of nature and I am constantly inspired by your grace. Not to mention your incredible sense of style… AM I RIGHT?"

"Sending you love, my sister / my partner / my friend forever! 💕✨" Witherspoon added.

Viola Davis also celebrated Washington's b-day with an appreciative post, praising the birthday girl's grace and talent.

"Happiest of Happy birthday to Ms.@KerryWashington!! You are a powder keg of talent, intelligence, activism, leadership and HEART!!" Davis wrote, alongside a photo of the two sitting together on a couch at a Hollywood gala.

"Thank you for living your life with such undeniable purpose. We experience the overflow," Davis added. "Love you 💛💛"

Check out some of the other celebs who shared their well-wishes for Washington on her special day.

.@KerryWashington, you are a light! Happy birthday! — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 31, 2021

Wishing this truly remarkable human a very Happy Birthday. Much love and joy KW! ⁦@kerrywashington⁩ pic.twitter.com/gEm1orTH5k — Tom Verica (@tomverica) January 31, 2021

Happy Birthday @kerrywashington‼️ Adore you‼️ Hope you have the most beautiful and scandalous day 🥳🎉🍷❤️❤️❤️ #scandalfam pic.twitter.com/uaPMH0tu5e — Jeff Perry (@jscandalp) January 31, 2021

Happy birthday, @kerrywashington! I'm so thankful that you came into my life. Not only are you a beautiful person, but so talented and deserving of all your success. Even during the dark days of 2020, you continued to shine. Luv ya, gal! 🎉 #happybirthdaykerry pic.twitter.com/dD9Br0DUfQ — Judy Smith (@JudySmith_) February 1, 2021