Regé-Jean Page Calls Out 'Bridgerton' Fans Misremembering 'Burn for You' Scene

Sorry to break it to you, but Regé-Jean Page doesn't "burn for you." But Phoebe Dynevor does.

Though fans collectively remember Page's Simon Hastings uttering Bridgerton's most famous four words -- "I burn for you" -- on his and Daphne’s wedding night, Page is setting the record straight.

"I do not say, 'I burn for you.' It's not my line!" he says on Variety's Making a Scene, clarifying that it's indeed Dynevor's Daphne who delivers the line in the series' fifth episode, "The Duke and I."

"Everyone clearly was feeling very burned for, which I’ll take as a compliment," he adds.

Daphne says the line after Simon assumes he "burns" for someone who does not feel the same. After her demure reveal, the pair kiss.

"The key to dialogue like that is just to make it as organic and as real as possible," Dynevor explains of her delivery. "There's no other way to play saying a line like that than to make it an inward feeling."

"You have no idea what lines people are going to care about," Dynevor adds of the line becoming such a fan favorite. "That was surprising to me. It wasn't like I saw 'I burn for you' in the script and was like, 'This is what people are going to talk about.'"

While season 1 of Bridgerton was full of romantic Simon-Daphne moments, fans will have to use their imagination as to where the couple goes in season 2. Page revealed earlier this year that he won't be returning for the Netflix series' sophomore season, which will follow Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) love story.

In a recent interview with Variety, Page compared his departure to leaving high school.

"You're afraid of the unknown, thinking, 'Oh, my god, I'm never going to make friends as good as the ones I have,' and then you do," he said.

As for whether he was nervous to exit the show just after one season, Page noted, "Not at all."

"Because that’s what was meant," he said. "Simon was this bomb of a one-season antagonist, to be reformed and to find his true self through Daphne. I think one of the bravest things about the romance genre is allowing people a happy ending."

See more in the video below.