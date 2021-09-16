Renée Zellweger Cuddles Up to Ant Anstead in Sweet Selfie

We're just six days away from fall, and Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's romance is shaping up to be way more than just a summer fling!

On Thursday, the 42-year-old British TV host shared a sweet black-and-white photo of himself cuddled up to the 52-year-old Oscar winner. Anstead let the pic do all the talking and did not include a caption with the Instagram post.

The romantic selfie isn't the first time Zellweger's guy has shared a pic of them together. The two went Instagram official last month when Anstead posted a photo of them from his show, Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride, where they first met. In the image, Anstead has his arm around the actress with his co-host, Cristy Lee, also by his side.

This summer, Anstead, who divorced Christina Haack earlier this year, opened up to ET about unexpectedly falling for Zellweger while shooting his show.

"Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected," he shared. "There's absolutely no way it was something I expected, but there's something magical in that, right?"