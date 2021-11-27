Renée Zellweger Spends Thanksgiving With Ant Anstead and His Son Hudson

Renée Zellweger was ready for some football on Thanksgiving! The actress joined boyfriend Ant Anstead and his 2-year-old son, Hudson, at the Buffalo Bills versus the New Orleans Saints game.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host posted a few photos to his Instagram Story from the sporting event, which saw the Saints beat the Bills, 31-6. But the blowout didn't deter the Zellweger and Anstead from enjoying the scenery!

Instagram/Ant Anstead

Anstead, who shares Hudson with ex-wife Christina Haack, posted one picture showing Zellweger holding Hudson in her arms as he stared into the camera with his mouth wide open, perhaps cheering on the marching band's performance. In another photo, Hudson was all smiles as he showed off a slew of beads hanging around his neck.

Instagram/Ant Anstead

It's no surprise the 52-year-old actress and 42-year-old TV personality hit up the Saints game. Zellweger is currently in The Big Easy filming her latest project, The Thing About Pam. Anstead himself has been spending some time down South as well. Just last month, Anstead took to Instagram to share a photo of himself kissing Zellweger while in New Orleans.

"WOW there is something very special about New Orleans!" he captioned the image. "The late night wandering, the mind blowing history this nerd loves, the architecture, the blend of cultures, the food, the people, the smells and noises! All made made better by magical company to share it with…. ❤️."

Anstead previously opened up to ET about unexpectedly falling for Zellweger while shooting his show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. They made things Instagram official in August.

"Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected," he shared. "There's absolutely no way it was something I expected, but there's something magical in that, right?"