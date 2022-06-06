'Resident Evil': Watch the Intense Trailer for the Netflix TV Adaptation

Over 25 years after the first Resident Evil video game was released, spawning a hugely successful horror zombie franchise that would spill over into books and movies, the first live-action TV series is being released on Netflix. During the streaming platform’s weeklong Geeked Week event, the first trailer for the anticipated new installment in the saga was released.

Led by showrunner Andrew Dabb, the new puzzle box series stars Ella Balinska as Jade, the grownup daughter of Albert Wesker, a high-ranking employee at the controversial Umbrella Corporation. The Charlie’s Angels actress leads one storyline set in London in 2036, 14 years after the T-virus has spread across the human population.

In a parallel storyline set in 2022, Tamara Smart plays a teenage Jade alongside Lance Reddick as her father as the series recounts the events leading up to the spread of the virus and life inside the Umbrella Corporation led by new CEO, Evelyn Marcus (Paola Nuñez), daughter of founder and virologist James Marcus.

“They said the world would end in 2036. But they were wrong. The world ended a long time ago,” Jade is heard saying as footage from the intense, action-packed and bloody trailer shows life before and after the zombie takeover.

Resident Evil debuts July 14 on Netflix.