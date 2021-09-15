'RHOBH' Cast Confronts Garcelle Beauvais Over Claims They're 'Coming for' Her and She Claps Back! (Exclusive)

The fourth wall is coming down again on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -- but this time, no one's trying to stop anything from making it to air. Instead, some of the ladies are bringing more drama in front of the cameras!

It all goes down in ET's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday night's episode, which finds the Housewives gathered at Dorit Kemsley's house for the unveiling of her collaboration with bridal line Nektaria. Dorit, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais are gathered around a cocktail table exchanging pleasantries, when Kyle brings up something somewhat... unpleasant.

"You had everyone up in arms today," Kyle remarks, catching Garcelle off-guard. "You made a little comment... that went everywhere."

"Oh, f**k!" Garcelle exclaims, as Kyle explains she's referencing a February interview Garcelle gave on The Ellen DeGeneres Show alongside her co-hosts from The Real. When questioned about how filming RHOBH's 11th season was going, Garcelle answered, "They’re coming for me, let me just say that. They’re coming for me, but I’m ready."

"Why are you there saying that people are coming after you?" Dorit asks, to which Garcelle quickly replies, "You did the other day." The clip then flashes back to Garcelle and Dorit's heated back and forth at Lisa Rinna's Rinna Beauty lip kit launch party, in which Dorit confronted Garcelle over "little jabs" she believed Garcelle was making at her. Dorit went so far as to call Garcelle a "bully."

"It was right after the lip kit launch," Garcelle notes of her comments on Ellen. "So, I was heated."

Watch it all play out here:

"You came after me first," Dorit fires back, which Garcelle shuts down.

"I didn't come after you," Garcelle tells the designer. "I said little things [and] you were right next to me when I said them, so they weren't coming after you."

"No. No, no, no, no, no," Dorit interjects, before adding more in a confessional interview.

"Here's my real issue with Garcelle," Dorit says. "If you've got a problem, really, voice it. But if you don't, don't come up with things just to be provocative, because you think it makes you more interesting."

"I thought you and I moved past our issues," Dorit tells Garcelle, without accounting for the fact that there is a chance that Garcelle taped her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show before the two cleared the air at Garcelle's home for her Haitian-themed dinner. It's unclear the exact timing of all the events.

"Am I not allowed to have my own opinion?" Garcelle fires back at Dorit. "Whether you like it or not, can't I have my own opinion?"

Garcelle and Kyle both say "of course" Garcelle can have her opinion, and that they would even "love" to hear it, but Garcelle seems to think that doesn't hold water.

"My opinion only works if it satisfies you," Garcelle says, eliciting another rapid-fire release of "no's" from Dorit. "If it goes against how you feel, then it's... I can't have that opinion."

"I speak four languages, and that doesn't make sense in any one of them," Dorit replies -- but not before Garcelle can chuckle out a "good for you" after Dorit declared her verbal skills.

"If you've got an issue, or you think I talk too much, tell me," Dorit adds in a confessional. "Don't mask it with a passive-aggressive comment. It doesn't make any sense." Cut to: Dorit rattling off the phrase "I don't understand" in all four languages: Hebrew, Italian, Spanish and English.

"Sak pasé?" Erika Jayne queries from the couch, referencing the Haitian phrase for "What's up?" Garcelle taught the women at her house last week. Garcelle squeaks out, "N'ap boule, girl" in response, which literally translates to, "We're on fire," but is closed-captioned as "Doing well."

At the start of season 11 airing, Garcelle opened up to ET about that Ellen interview and the drama it sparked.

"OK, well, that particular day we had just finished [filming] and I felt like [Dorit] was coming for me,” Garcelle shared. “I felt like she had things that she wanted to get off her chest, rightfully so. So, that was where my head was at that day.”

"I don't want to fake it," she added. "Everybody's a great actor in this group, everybody should get an Academy Award. I think sometimes people put certain fronts up and it's not really who they are, so I think everybody deserves an Academy Award."

To see what happens after the cocktail hour confrontation, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.