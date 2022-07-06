'RHOBH' Sneak Peek: Lisa Rinna Calls Sutton Stracke Hypocritical Over Diana Jenkins Drama (Exclusive)

Drama that happens privately at a party on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stays at that party gets talked about at the next party (and probably, the one after that, too).

In ET's exclusive first look at Wednesday's all-new episode of RHOBH, the ladies gather at a luncheon hosted by Sutton Stracke. The camera quickly pans to Diana Jenkins' place setting... but there's no Diana in sight.

"Sutton, did you know that Diana wasn't coming?" Garcelle Beauvais asks.

"No, she didn't tell me," Sutton flatly replies. Lisa Rinna seemingly feigns surprise just before revealing she actually spoke to Diana a few hours before the event, where Diana confirmed she would not be attending the function. The clip then flashes back to their FaceTime convo, Lisa in glam while Diana lays in bed.

"I woke up, I thought I was gonna die," Diana confesses. "My head was fuzzy. You know, that's the difference when the doctor puts you on a bed rest and when your body says, 'Uh-uh... now I'm putting you on bed rest.'"

This comes after Diana made an unexpected appearance at Garcelle's birthday party days before, after having told the women she was ordered to bed rest by her doctor. Sutton wound up confronting Diana over the realities of her bed rest during a one-on-one chat at that party (which turned into a one-on-one chat plus a brief appearance by Garcelle and an extended stay from a tipsy Kyle Richards, who weighed in -- and was largely on Diana's side). That chat ultimately devolved into a tense verbal sparring match, in which Diana called Sutton "phony," "boring," "frail" and "the fakest person I've ever met in my life." In return, Sutton called Diana a "soulless person" and a "f**king a**hole." The conversation spawned a myriad of social media posts that continue to bubble up, and will surely be unpacked at reunion (along with a number of other social media fires -- and misfires -- that've popped up as of late amongst this cast).

Back at the lunch, Garcelle tells the women she finds Diana's behavior "rude," eliciting a smirk out of Lisa. "It's rude not to tell the hostess that you're not coming to her party," she says. Watch here:

"I don't like passive-aggressive behavior," Sutton replies after a little back and forth with the women over whether Diana's no-show is rude. Sutton already told Diana she's not a fan of passive-aggressive behavior, calling out the lengthy text message Diana sent to the group before Garcelle's party, outlining her bed rest with an oversharing of details about her medical history. Diana claimed she felt obligated to send the text in order to avoid being perceived as "rude" for not showing up to Garcelle's event, despite the fact she ultimately came in the end.

Still, Sutton's comment forces Lisa to raise her eyebrow once again. "Oh, really?" Lisa asks. "That's the pot calling the kettle black, isn't it?"

Lisa and Sutton then enter a tennis match of "Yes, you are..." and, "No, I'm not..." over the "passive aggressive" label before Lisa -- who was not at Garcelle's party -- unloads comments lifted directly from Sutton's emotionally charged exchange with Diana from the b-day bash.

"You can't say you're not passive aggressive," Lisa tells Sutton. "Did you call Diana a motherf**ker? And 'soulless?'"

Viewers will have to tune in to see what happens next (and if Diana shows up to this event unexpectedly, too) -- but from what Sutton told ET about Lisa ahead of the season, don't expect these two to find their way back to friendship.

Bravo

"Well, I'm learning a lot more about Lisa and the complexity of her character and the ability to stand up to her," Sutton explained of the "journey" the two went on over the course of season 12.

"It's a journey," she reiterated, admitting to feeling "confused" by Lisa's behavior on and off-camera. The season kicked off with a disagreement between the two women over who paid for a seat at an Oscars viewing party (ironically co-sponsored by Diana) years ago, which spilled over to Instagram where Lisa continuously posted about their dispute.

"Well, this started last year so it's rather old news," Sutton said at the time. "I tend not to look at all of this stuff because I actually have a business that I'm building and running, and I have children that are still living with me and need my attention. ... I have things that are going on that are of more interest to me."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.