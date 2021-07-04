'RHOC' Alum Kara Keough Honors Late Son McCoy on What Would Have Been His First Birthday

Kara Keough is remembering her late son, McCoy, on what would have been his first birthday. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star posts a tribute to her late son on the 6th of every month, however April 6 marked the one-year anniversary of little McCoy's birth and death.

"Happy Heavenly Birthday, McCoy. A happy heavenly happy birthday to our sweet baby boy," she captioned a clip. In another post, which was a black-and-white photo of McCoy, she wrote a lengthy post about the experience.

"A year ago today, I screamed you into this world. I begged God to let me hear you scream back. Instead, there was silence from you before the 'Come on, McCoy' chants started, shattering my heart and completely deflating the euphoria that comes after birth," she wrote. "Earlier that night, I stroked my belly and asked you to come - told you I was ready for you, despite no signs that labor was approaching. When I heard a rubber band snapping sound come from my belly, I excitedly jumped up, thinking it was my water breaking and feeling you’d make your way to us quickly."

She went on to recall her labor and how she had to say goodbye to him. "On your first birthday, I can’t help but think of the little boy you’d be today. Would you be walking yet? Saying 'Mama?'" she wrote.

Keough added that "grief and love can sit beautifully right beside each other. And finally, thank you for showing me that even though losing you feels dark - it’s also true that with depth comes darkness, like the ocean."

And while it "may be a little dark," she will always love her baby boy. Read her full tribute below.

Keough shares 5-year-old daughter Decker with husband Kyle Bosworth. McCoy's life was tragically cut short upon childbirth.

"During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord," Keough wrote on Instagram last year. "He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."

ET spoke with Keough's mom, Jeana Keough, on the six-month anniversary of McCoy's death, about how her daughter was coping.

"I think she’s doing as well as can be expected and she’s turned a horrible thing into something that, you know, she’s raised over $50,000 for March of Dimes in McCoy’s name. So she’s done some great things with it, and she’s helped a lot of mothers," Jeana expressed. "There’s just so many women that have gone through something like this. It was really enlightening."

Meanwhile, on Easter, Keough announced that she was pregnant and expecting another baby with her husband.

"We miss you, Mack-a-doodle. Thank you for sending us this sacred gift. You’re a big brother! Tell Grandpa that I said he was right. He’ll know what I mean," she wrote in part on Instagram.

