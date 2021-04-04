'RHOC' Alum Kara Keough Pregnant 1 Year After Death of Newborn Son McCoy

Kara Keough is pregnant. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared the news on Easter Sunday, a year after the death of her baby boy, McCoy.

"For Christians, for Jews, and for me, this time is a reminder of the death of firstborn sons. Sacrifice. Suffering. Mourning. Grief," Keough began her post on Instagram. "Why is this night different than other nights? Last Easter was the worst night of my life. We held our firstborn son in our arms as he took his final breaths. We spent time in the hell that is watching your child die."

"This Easter is decidedly better. Despite that wretched Easter night, I can’t ignore that this day also represents rebirth. Renewed hope," she shared.

The daughter of Jeana Keough and late baseball player Matt Keough said she's feeling "new life, the dawn of something beautiful and restorative. Quite literally rising from the ground."

"We miss you, Mack-a-doodle. Thank you for sending us this sacred gift. You’re a big brother!" she concluded. "Tell Grandpa that I said he was right. He’ll know what I mean."

Keough shares 5-year-old daughter Decker with husband Kyle Bosworth. The pair's son, McCoy, was born on April 6 last year, but his life was tragically cut short.

"During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord," Keough wrote on Instagram last year. "He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."