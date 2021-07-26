'RHONY' Sneak Peek: Watch Eboni K. Williams Connect With Her Potential Half-Sister (Exclusive)

Eboni K. Williams is finding her family. Or at least, who might be her family. In ET's exclusive sneak peek at this week's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, the lawyer turned TV host FaceTimes with a woman named Ashley, whom she believes to be her half-sister. Ashley has agreed to get a DNA test to see if she and Eboni do in fact share the same father, a man named Kenneth.

"Kenneth is Ashley's father," Eboni explains in a confessional. "I did not have a relationship with Kenneth. My mother, during our trips to see her family in Louisiana, knowing that he could potentially be my dad, we had a handful of visits."

"I don't even know how to act, 'cause I've never seen you on the video!" Eboni exclaims once the call is started. "You're beautiful. ... I'm tripping! I don't know. This is, like, so crazy to me."

"This is a long time coming, this DNA test with Ashley," she goes on to share in an interview. "My whole life, since I was 6, you know, there's been rumors and suspicion. So, to be able to have fact-based evidence around who my family is, I can't wait."

Watch the emotional FaceTime for yourself here:

"I appreciate you, Ashley, for being willing to go through this journey with me," Eboni tells her potential sister. "I realize the little bit of family I have is dwindling, and before it's too late, Ashley, I want to make every effort -- at least the effort -- to see if I have additional family out there. Even when you told me Kenneth had passed, that didn't even really deter me, because it's still family."

As RHONY viewers know, Eboni's grandmother died not long before she filmed this FaceTime call, leaving the 37-year-old with just one known living blood relative, her mother. When reflecting on the recent death of her potential father, Kenneth, though, Eboni says the news didn't really affect her.

"I thought I was gonna get heartbroken by that, like, 'Oh no! He passed!' It… it, I mean, no shade to him, it just didn’t faze me because there's still beyond, the family beyond, him," she tells Ashley. It's a sentiment to which Ashley agrees, admitting that she, too, didn't feel hurt when Kenneth died.

When Eboni and co-star Leah McSweeney sat down to interview each other for ET ahead of the season, Eboni opened up about going all in and holding nothing back when it came to showing her authentic self, and what was truly unfolding in her life, on camera.

"It did take some convincing to really decide, to [do it]," she admitted of signing up for the show. "But also, if I was going to do this show, I was going to do it all the way. I was not somebody that was going to come on and be like, 'I don't want to talk about this,' like segments, or parts of my life, that just did not feel the right way to do something like this. I just had to make a real commitment to myself like, 'Eboni, just put it all out there,' and that is what I did ... and that was part of my growth."

To see more of the pair's candid conversation, watch the video below. The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.