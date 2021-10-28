'RHOP' Star Wendy Osefo Reveals She Missed Appearance on 'The Real' for Daughter's Medical Emergency

Wendy Osefo is sharing the reason she had to cancel her appearance on Thursday's The Real. As it turns out, her daughter had a serious medical emergency.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star took to Instagram Thursday morning to explain that she wouldn't be appearing on the episode as planned because she had to rush her 2-year-old little girl, Kamrynn, to the hospital.

"One minute I’m headed to LA to be a guest on @therealdaytime and the next minute I have to rush my daughter to the Emergency Room 😢," she wrote, alongside a promo schedule for RHOP's "take over" week on The Real. "When life gives you lemons (no matter how bitter it is) you make a glass of lemonade 🍋."

"Thankful that my @kamrynnkapri is making a full recovery, but spending a week in the ICU really puts life in perspective," she added. "Goodluck to my RHOP sisters and @ashleyboalchdarby for holding it down in my absence. Special thank you to the AMAZING doctors and nurses in the Pediatric ICU for making our stay as comfortable as possible. God is a healer 🙏🏾."

It's unclear at this time why Osefo's daughter was in the ICU, but it appears her condition has improved.

Osefo shares three children with her husband, Eddie Osefo, including sons Karter and Kruz.

