Rihanna Apologizes to Muslim Community for 'Huge Oversight' of Fashion Show Song With Sacred Islamic Verses

Rihanna is speaking out after sparking some controversy. The 32-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to apologize for using Coucou Chloe's song, "Doom," during her recent Savage x Fenty fashion show.

The track, which was released in 2016, includes remixed Hadith narration about the end of the world and the afterlife. Written by the Prophet Muhammad and those close to him, the Hadith is a sacred text to Muslims, just behind that of the Quran.

"I'd like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show," Rihanna wrote. "I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I'm incredibly disheartened by this!"

"I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible," she continued. "Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding."

In addition to Rihanna's post, Coucou Chloe released a statement in order to "deeply apologize" for the samples used in the song.

"The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith," the artist wrote. "I take full responsibility for the fact that I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me."

"We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms," Coucou Chole added.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 was released on Amazon Prime Video last week and features appearances from a number of celebs including Demi Moore, Lizzo, Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton, Willow Smith, Bad Bunny, Travis Scott and more.

When ET spoke with Rihanna ahead of the show's premiere, the singer got real about the challenges of putting on the show during a pandemic.

"It's definitely a lot more challenging logistically. There are a lot of moving parts and everyone's health obviously comes first," she said. "On top of [that], the production relies on everyone's health, so it's presented its challenges. But we love a challenge and we were just grateful that Amazon Prime was up for the challenge with us."

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.